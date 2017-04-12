Categorized | News

NEW ALERT: Vehicle hits building in Plaza Shopping Center

Posted on April 12, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Dialysis building hitOrange cones currently mark where a vehicle struck the building at the 7800 block of Church Street, the Plaza Shopping Center.

Earlier this morning around 6, a patient at the Fresenius Medical Care Millington Dialysis located at 7840 Church Street hit the gas instead of the brake crashing into the brick portion of the building.

Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves said the driver suffered some injuries and had someone pick him up.

The driver was heading for dialysis treatment this morning when the accident occurred.

