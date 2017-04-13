Calendar of Events April 13, 2017

Month of April

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The Millington Crisis Center has a continual need of personal care items: soap/shampoo/conditioner/deodorant men’s & women’s/toothpaste & feminine products. The Center is also starting a new project to help folks learn to read and speak English. Also the Center is looking for paperbacks (cheaper to mail), all kinds, children’s too.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 3099 West union Road is having a series of sermons, “The Acts 2 Church”. Come and hear an inspirational message. Sunday sermon is at 11 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The message will be brought to us by Rev James Hamblin. For more information, call 876-5757.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.

Crisis Center Board

The Millington Crisis Center has several openings for members and Board members. The Center is looking for fresh ideas and energy. “We want to encourage the future and change what needs improved in our small bit of the world. We therefore invite you to become a member or board member of the Millington Crisis Center.” The next meeting is April 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the center located at 8133 Wilkinsville Road in Millington.

April 18

Millington City Beautiful Gardening Series continues Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. with Julie Morgan of the Memphis Area Master Gardener / She will be speaking on “Azaleas, Queen of the Spring Garden” at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street in Millington. It’s free to the public. For information, call 872-2609.

April 20

Veterans & Disability Job Fair is scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin Hooks Library located at 3030 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. For more information contact: Phyllis Brunson • Disability Resource Coordinator 480 Beale Street in Memphis, TN 38103 or 901-636-7940 (office) or 901-636-7950 (fax) or phyllis.brunson@workforceinvestmentnetwork.com

April 22

The annual Millington Citywide Cleanup is scheduled for Earth Day 2017 (April 22) at 8 a.m. in Aycock Park. There are volunteer opportunities available especially for area high school students. It will count as 4 volunteer hours. For more information, call Tom Mashour at 337-0046.

April 22

The Millington Education Foundation’s Happy Days Spring Fund Raiser will be held April 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Millington Civic Center located at 8077 Wilkinsville Road. For more information, visit the MEF’s Facebook page.

April 25

The Millington Central High School Guidance Office is welcoming parents and guardians to the Freshmen Open House April 25 on the campus located at 8050 West Street in Millington. The event will start at 6 p.m. For more information, call 873-8100.

April 29

Millington First Baptist Church located at 5010 West Union Road in Millington will host Sportsman’s Night Out with Clay Dyer. For more information, call 901-872-2264.

April 29

The Millington Crisis Center and St. William Catholic Church are joining forces to raise money for the crisis center and the church. The 10th annual Chinese Auction will be held on Sat, April 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. William located at 8027 West Street in Millington. The Auction will be preceded by a spaghetti dinner cooked by the Knights of Columbus. There is a fee for the dinner which includes 20 tickets for the Chinese Auction. Bidders win by placing their numbered tickets in the container in front of the item they wish to bid on. As tickets are drawn the number of the winning ticket is called and that person claims the item. This is a fun evening and everyone in the community is invited. Advance tickets are available at the Church office or by contacting Bitha Luze at 872-3635 of Shirley Maes at 647-6111. Additional tickets can be purchased the night of the auction.

May 12

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Tournament (Driving Millington Forward Golf Tournament) will be held May 12. The event will take place at Orgill Park Golf Course located at 9080 Bethuel Road in Millington. Proceeds will benefit the Millington area schools This year’s title sponsor is Ritter Communications. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. For more information, call 872-1486.

May 20

The Sixth Annual Trojan Football Golf Classic Four-Man Scramble will be held May 20 at Glen Eagle Golf Course (Navy Base). It will be a 2 p.m. shotgun start and it cost $100 per person. Come on out for a day of golf and fellowship, all proceeds benefit the Millington Central High School Football program. Our current financial goals are: Player cleats- annual cost $3,000-$5,000, Goal Post- one time cost $6,000-$7,000 and Scoreboard repairs or replacement. The entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, goodie bag, range balls, two mulligans, two red tee’s (per 4-some) and dinner upon completion. Door prizes will be awarded as well. To RSVP, contact Chris Michael at 901-326-1063(cell) or email cmichael@millingtonschools.org, Scott Percer at 901-652-1646 and Tony Johnson at 901-491-2483 or email t.johnson@rittermail.com