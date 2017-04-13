City Wide Cleanup/Earth Day set for April 22

Star Staff Reports

Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day.

Could not think of a more appropriate day to have our Spring City Wide Cleanup. If you would like to participate directly, we will be meeting at Aycock Park in Millington, by the pavilion, at 8 a.m.

“We expect it to last until noon, after which the City Beautiful Commission will provide a light lunch,” event coordinator Tom Mashour said. “We will provide tee shirts, disposable gloves and trash bags. Also a letter stating that each attendee earned 4 hours of community service.”

If you cannot come out than look at your own neighborhood to see what you can do to spruce it up. Pickup litter, weeding, maybe even helping your neighbors, especially the elderly, with there yards. If you have flower beds, this would be a good time to put in flowers and plants. If you live on a street across from a field, clean up the field of trash, it will help the street look a bit better.

Businesses, your customers may not notice a clean parking lot, after all a clean parking lot is expected. However, they will notice one that is trashy. It only takes a few minutes in the morning to walk around and pickup debris, cigarette butts, etc. The same applies to other organizations.

Speaking of organizations, churches and such, have you thought about adopting a highway or road in Millington? Six organizations so far have. They have signed up and are actively participating in the TDOT Adopt-A-Highway Program.

Crosspointe Baptist Church adopted Highway 51 North from Veterans Parkway going north.

The First Class Petty Officer Association is taking care of Highway 51 South to the Wortham Road intersection

Both the Mid-South Chief Petty Officer Association and the KAPPA Epsoilon PSI Military Sorority has adopted Sgt Singleton Highway going south to the Loosahatchie and River.

The Navy Personnel Command, the PERS-1 Department and the PERS-8 Department, adopted Paul Barret Parkway.

The six earned our appreciation for doing a job that makes Millington shine a bit brighter!

If you are a smoker, keep your cigarette butts in your vehicles and dump them in a trash container, not in a parking lot.

If you love Millington like the members of the City Beautiful Commission do and think you might like to be part of this volunteer organization, join us on the last Thursday of the month at 6:00 p.m. We meet in the Alderman’s Chamber at City Hall. Enter through the south entrance.

For more information, contact Tom Mashour, the Chairman of the CBC at 872-3593, 337-0046 or e-mail tjmashour@aol.com