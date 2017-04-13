Five Star Real Estate celebrates with Chamber

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Five Star Real Estate Services LLP opened it’s doors in Millington on New Year’s Day.

Fast forward four months, owner/broker Sue Anne Cobb extended a welcome to the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce and city leaders for an official grand opening.

Cobb and partner Jennifer Cox cut the ribbon April 5 in conjunction with next door business neighbor Splash Plumbing.

Cobb, a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors, brings nearly 20 years of experience in real estate. Cox has more than 10 years in the business.

There focus now is mainly residential. Cobb and her husband Ronnie feel the 4803 Cuba Millington Road location is the ideal place for a future homeowner to do business.

The couple renovated the office with authentic art and decorations to give an inviting feel to customers. There is even a room designed for children while their parents discuss business.

Cobb’s most recent business location was in Jackson. She said the transition to Millington has been smooth because her husband has lived in Flag City for 30 years.

“We go to Church with all these people,” Sue Anne said at the ribbon cutting. “These are friends and family.”

Cobb said Five Star will extend that family feeling to customers and those seeking knowledge on buying a home.

“The best personal service,” she said. “The Internet is very important. And most people use the Internet exclusively.

“Jennifer and myself believe in hands-on personal service,” Cobb concluded. “We do wet-signature contracts. We work until 8 or 9 at night showing homes. Just not e-mailing contracts, we’re old fashion. We believe in building relationships one home at a time.”

For more information about Five Star Real Estate Service LLP, call 873-0553 or email Cobb at sueacobb@att.net or visit www.Sueacobb.com