Happy Days are coming courtesy of MEF

Star Staff Reports

In the fall of 2016, the Millington Education Foundation distributed $20,000 in grants to teachers in the four Millington schools.

In the course of three years, the foundation has given out $45,000 to enhance the ongoing education of our area students. This kind of support would not be possible without the help of businesses and individuals in the community.

As the next cycle of grants approaches, the group is hard at work raising much needed funds.

This year’s primary fundraiser, whose title sponsor is Ritter Communications, is aptly named “Happy Days.” This event promises to be a 1950’s themed evening of food, fun, and lots of retro music and charm.

For $20, you will receive dinner, live entertainment courtesy of the Millington Central High School Chorale under the direction of Calvin Ellis, a trip to the ice cream shoppe, all the snacks you would like from the snack bar, soda in a chilled glass bottle, wonderful music provided by a local DJ, a dance demonstration by members of the Bebop Club, and a silent auction with lots of items, as well as a few more surprises.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 22, at the Civic Center Gymnasium located at 8077 Wilkinsville Road from 6-9 p.m.

In order to reserve your seat, you may order your tickets online at www.millingtoneducationfoundation.org. There are a still have a few slots remaining for corporate sponsors if you would like your business to help underwrite this important event.

This sponsorship costs $200 and comes complete with four tickets, as well as inclusion on the printed material and the website. Sponsorship forms are available on the foundation’s website. There are also two contact numbers on the sponsorship form if you have additional questions.

Grab some friends, pull out your favorite 50’s attire and join in the fun on April 22.