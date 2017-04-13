Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety April 13, 2017

Posted on April 13, 2017.

City Court Reports
Public SafetyMarch 28, 2017
Fines
Richard B Cooper – 1083 Leath Street, Memphis, criminal trespass, $50 fine plus cost
Parker L Warren – 6824 US Highway 51 North, Millington, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Michael J Gibson – 1518 Centrail Trail, Southaven, driving under the influence, reckless driving
Patricia W Lott – 8089 B Street, Millington, theft of property 0/1000 to 10,000
Sentences
Dana K Geyer – 171 Wilkinsville Road, Drummonds, theft of property under $500, $550 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 29 days probation
Anthony J Lewis – 6519 Angie Street, Millington, simple possession, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 24 days probation, 5 days credit
Anthony J Lewis – 6519 Angie Street, Millington, resisting arrest, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 24 days probation consecutive
Jerry D Reed – 5084 Thompson Lot, Millington, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 5 days credit

Arrests
March 30 – 25 year old Frayser male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear
March 31 – 23 year old Millington female charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell
April 1 – 34 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles, compliance with financial responsibility law required
April 2 – 18 year old male charged with public intoxication
April 5 – 55 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 21 year old Millington male charged with assault

Fire Reports
Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire
March 27 – 4860 Montgomery Street
Grass fire
March 31 – US Highway 51 North and West Union Road
Passenger vehicle fire
March 31 – 3955 West Union Road
Motor vehicle accident without injuries
March 31 – US Highway 51 South and Micro Drive
March 31 – 8376 US Highway 51 North
Emergency medical assistance
March 26 – 6000 block of Juana Drive
March 28 – 6000 block of Willowbrook Drive; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of U s Highway 51 North
March 29 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Forbess Lane
March 30 – 5000 block of Easley Street
March 31 – 7000 block of Church Street
April 1 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Juana Drive; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 6000 block of Baywood Cove; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Ketta Lane

