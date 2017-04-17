Millington’s Sanders heading to CBU Softball

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

For the first time in her Millington Central High School coaching career, Whitney Horton hosted a signing ceremony.

The second-year skipper of the Lady Trojans helped senior Marquisha Sanders celebrate her signing to Christian Brother University. Sanders was joined by her family mother Mekeshia, siblings Keundra, Tyeisha and Chris, nephew Zayne and grandmother Helen G. Smith.

Smith laid the foundation of what would becoming Lady Trojan Marquisha Sanders. Smith was valedictorian of her class while playing basketball and softball. Her granddaughter is ranked No. 3 for the Class of 2017 while playing four years of basketball, running track for two years and competing in softball the past two years under Horton.

Horton was the assistant basketball coach and was exposed to Sanders’ athleticism. The young coach wanted to groom Sanders into becoming her slap-hitting leadoff and place her in centerfield.

Sanders said she was happy to join softball and play for Horton. The senior speedster is one of the leading hitters for the Lady Trojans and has a high fielding percentage.

This season Sanders has been a key contributor in victories over teams like Haywood, Briarcrest and Collierville.

Her academics and athleticism attracted the CBU Lady Bucs of the Gulf South Conference.