Favorite Flavors

On April 11, Patriot Bank and the Millington Rotary Club welcomed hundreds to the N-82 Gymnasium in Millington for the 11th Annual Taste of Millington.

With 20 vendors on site, patrons enjoyed treats from local eateries like Tops Bar BQ, El Toro Taco and the soon-to-open Huey’s. Other area restaurants like Wyatt Earps and Vinegar Jim’s handed out samples throughout the night.

Before the evening concluded, nearly 300 votes were cast for the Best of the Best.

Peoples Choice award for Best of Show- Wyatt Earps

Best Barbecue- Tops

Best New Comer- Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Appetizer- Vinegar Jims

Best Dessert- Sweet Sensations

Best Beverage- McAllister’s

Best Decorations- Chili’s

Best Entree- Huey’s

Best Snack Foods- Swoon Fudge/Jack Frost

Best Pizza- Domino’s Pizza

Best Wings- Eagles Peak Bar and Grill

Best Frozen Dessert- Baskin Robbins

Best Breakfast food- The Donut Shop

Best Mexican- El Toros