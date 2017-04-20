Favorite Flavors

Posted on April 20, 2017.
On April 11, Patriot Bank and the Millington Rotary Club welcomed hundreds to the N-82 Gymnasium in Millington for the 11th Annual Taste of Millington.
With 20 vendors on site, patrons enjoyed treats from local eateries like Tops Bar BQ, El Toro Taco and the soon-to-open Huey’s. Other area restaurants like Wyatt Earps and Vinegar Jim’s handed out samples throughout the night.
Before the evening concluded, nearly 300 votes were cast for the Best of the Best.
Peoples Choice award for Best of Show- Wyatt Earps
Best Barbecue- Tops
Best New Comer- Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Appetizer- Vinegar Jims
Best Dessert- Sweet Sensations
Best Beverage- McAllister’s
Best Decorations- Chili’s
Best Entree- Huey’s
Best Snack Foods- Swoon Fudge/Jack Frost
Best Pizza- Domino’s Pizza
Best Wings- Eagles Peak Bar and Grill
Best Frozen Dessert- Baskin Robbins
Best Breakfast food- The Donut Shop
Best Mexican- El Toros
