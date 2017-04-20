Get with the program

Star Staff Reports

Millington Central High School DEC instructors Katie Niemann and Clay Ballard invited The Millington Star Editor Thomas Sellers Jr. to their classroom to interview their students.

As part of a job skills/working program from the The Janus Employability Skill Program text, Sellers held interviews with several students about a janitor position.

The program designed to assist the children with skills to join the workforce kicked off with former Millington School Board member and educator Don Holsinger. He held interviews April 7 and gave overall evaluations of the students’ performances during the process.

Sellers was able to grade the students as well. Niemann said the process was born from the ideas of the Millington Public Library’s Judy “Ms. Judy” Koehl.

The job interviews are just a part of the program including the students working at the Baker Community Center, Millington Crisis Center and the school. Niemann said the job interview process is needed for her students as she’s looking to find them real internships and employment.

Niemann is seeking area businesses to offer internships for her students. For more information or to contact Niemann about internships, call 873-8100.