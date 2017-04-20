Public Safety April 20, 2017

City Court Reports

April 4, 2017

Fines

Jermaine L Armstrong – 793 Frayser Drive, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

John M Pate – 2518 Hawkhurst Street, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

John M Pate – 2518 Hawkhurst Street, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $%0 fine plus cost

Jimmie W Planter – 6969 Sledge Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Kenneth D Taylor – 575 Egypt Road, Munford, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

James Matthew Cantrell – 262 Adams Street, Drummonds, possession of a controlled substance W/I to sell/manufacture/deliver, resisting official detention

Sentences

Crystal Jo Byrd – 331 Shannon Lane, Atoka, disorderly conduct, 30 days jail, 7 days credit

Lenell D Gatewood – 3887 Overton Crossing, Memphis, violation of probation, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 17 days suspended, 11 months 17 days probation, 12 days credit

Michael I McGunnigle – Millington, resisting official detention, 60 daysjail at Shelby County Detention Center, 8 days credit

Paul A Ropbinson – 3528 Denver Drive, Memphis, petition to revoke probation, 6 months jail, 6 days credit

Kenneth Zimmerman – 7259 Renda Street, Millington, DUI – 1st offense, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 2 days credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, interlock, attend MADD lecture

Angela F AKA Hutchi Zivanovic – 121 Hilltop Lane, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 21 days probation, 8 days credit

Arrests

April 7 – 21 year old Millington male charged with assault; 34 year old Memphis male charged with violation of registration, altering, falsifying or forging evidences of title, assignments or plates, obedience to any required traffic-control device

April 8 – 25 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

April 9 – 34 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 24 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

April 10 – 27 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 55 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear

April 11 – 28 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 30 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise

Fire Reports

Grass fire

April 2 – 4476 Bishop Hills Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

April 3 – Navy Road and Wasp Road

April 6 – 5052 Navy Road

April 7 – 7280 Juana Drive

Motor vehicle accident without injuries

April 6 – US Highway 385 and Raleigh-Millington Road

Emergency medical assistance

April 2 – 6000 block of Chase Road; 4000 block of Ketta Lane

April 3 – 7000 block of Kiowa Street; 4000 block of Holly Lane

April 4 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Quito Road; 7000 block of Juana Drive; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 4000 block of Doris Circle

April 5 – 4000 block of Cuba-Millington Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 4000 block of Biloxi Street

April 6 – 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 3000 block of Shane Road

April 7 – 8000 block of Bobo Lane; 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 3000 block of Micro Drive and US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Pryor Place; 7000 block of Cades Brook Drive

April 8 – 4000 block Oak Springs; 5000 block of Easley Street; 6000 block of Chadwell; 4000 block of Juana Drive; 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North; 4000 block of Baywood Drive

April 12 – 44 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 29 year old Arlington female charged with failure to appear; 41 year old Eads male charged with failure to appear