Stayin Alive: Millington seniors get a lesson in fire safety

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Senior Citizen Group welcomed some special guests at its weekly meeting at the Baker Community Center.

Members of the Millington Fire Department were invited for lunch and a chance to teach fire prevention to the seniors. Joining Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves were Lt. Ted Dent, driver Matt Johnson, firefighters Andy Coffman and Rob Reilly, and administrative assistant Rebecca Ervin.

Graves said he was glad the seniors reached out and invited the MFD out for a day of teaching, questions and lunch.

“We showed them CPR demonstrations, smoke detectors information and general safety tips,” he said. “We didn’t certify anybody today but they know how to do CPR if a situation comes up.

“Right now dispatchers give instructions over the phone,” Graves added. “So when they give the instructions, they will know how to go step by step on how to do it. We also told them to remember the disco classic song ‘Stayin Alive.’ If they can remember the rhythm to the old disco song, they will help their breathing giving CPR.”

The MFD informed the seniors that there are about 350,000 cases of cardio arrest cases a year in the U.S. With 45-46 percent survival rate.

The firefighters showed the seniors the simple form of CPR, which is, “hands on” only. This same form is done on a child as well as an adult. Call the nearest American Heart Association to find out where you can receive this important training to save the life of a family member or a friend.

The MFD also told the group about smoke detectors and the 50 percent of homes do not have a working detector.

If the detector is beeping, it’s time for a new battery. And if they are 10 years old, throw it away and get a new one by calling the MFD at 873-5800. The MFD will come out and replace it for free.

To get the MFD to come out for a fire prevention session, call Rebecca at 873-5800.

The Millington Senior Citizens Group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Baker Community Center. For more information about the group, call Edna Binger at 872-7271 or Leech at 268-8103. The meeting of the organization includes a short business time, entertainment, social time and a light lunch. Membership in the club is open to anyone 55 years of age and older. Newcomers are welcome.