TRA Governor School Success

Tipton-Rosemark Academy sophomores Meghan Gilbreath, Gracie Easley and Josh Waits were recently accepted to the TN Governor’s School for the Arts in Vocal Music. They will spend a month at Middle Tennessee State University this summer taking classes in theory, conducting, improvisation, as well as participating in large and small vocal ensembles in choral music and opera workshops.

TRA junior Bethany Crane was accepted to the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage. She will spend a month at East Tennessee State University exploring the uniqueness of Tennessee through science and history and will enroll in a college-level history class.

Pictured from left are Meghan Gilbreath of Atoka, Gracie Easley of Covington, Bethany Crane of Arlington, and Josh Waits of Millington.