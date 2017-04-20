Categorized | Education & Safety

TRA Governor School Success

Posted on April 20, 2017.

Photo TRA Governor Students 4-20Tipton-Rosemark Academy sophomores Meghan Gilbreath, Gracie Easley and Josh Waits were recently accepted to the TN Governor’s School for the Arts in Vocal Music. They will spend a month at Middle Tennessee State University this summer taking classes in theory, conducting, improvisation, as well as participating in large and small vocal ensembles in choral music and opera workshops.
TRA junior Bethany Crane was accepted to the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage. She will spend a month at East Tennessee State University exploring the uniqueness of Tennessee through science and history and will enroll in a college-level history class.
Pictured from left are Meghan Gilbreath of Atoka, Gracie Easley of Covington, Bethany Crane of Arlington, and Josh Waits of Millington.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  