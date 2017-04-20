Trojan Soccer showing signs of progress

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Trojan Soccer team entered the week of April 10 with a 4-4 record and solid position in district.

Head Coach William Carter knew his Trojans were be tested during the week traveling to Brighton and welcoming the Southwind Jaguars to town.

The road game at Brighton was action-packed with the Cardinals winning 3-1 in the area showdown. Last Thursday night the Trojans were at home at USA Stadium ready to face the Jaguars.

Millington took an early 1-0 lead courtesy of a Rafat Morshid goal. But Southwind tallied the final two scores of the night to prevail 2-1.

“We’re still 2-1 in district,” Carter noted. “We’re still holding down the two-seed in our half. We’re looking pretty good as far as that goes.

“We like to schedule a lot of those tough non-conference games,” he continued. “We knew they would be physical coming in. I wanted another tough challenge before Easter. We got in a lot of extra players who normally don’t get a lot of minutes. We showed up today and really cranked up the intensity.”

Millington’s intensity was evident through the defensive play of Tyler Denson, Matt Thomas, Douglas Membreno, Antonio Roddy, Kenny Harris, Thomas Hernandez and others.

The Trojans’ defense led to Millington gaining control of the ball. The Trojans advanced the ball toward the Southwind goalie box using two passing to create the Morshid goal.

“On the offensive side we were trying to keep a bunch of fresh legs and lots of speed out there trying to get some more through-balls,” Carter said.

Southwind was able to tie the game at 1-1 before halftime. The Jaguars took the lead midway through the second half.

Millington had a few scoring chances late in the game but couldn’t advance the ball into the net. The Trojans’ record dropped to 4-6 overall but Carter said he will have his boys ready to take on Ripley, Munford and Bolton this week preparing for the postseason.

Carter said the Southwind challenge illustrated his Trojans can play 80 minutes with adrenaline.

“What I liked the most today was the intensity,” he said. “I know there were a couple of altercations today but we knew they were physical. Brighton told us they were physical and they played them to a standstill.

“We didn’t let them bully us around today,” Carter concluded. “We stood our ground. We fought out there today. So it was a good game.”