NEWS ALERT: No Performing Arts Center in the foreseeable future

Star Staff Reports

Last night at a Special Called meeting the Millington School Board voted 4 to 3 not to accept the lowest bid for the building of the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Millington Central High School.

In the chambers of Millington City Hall, the four “No” votes were Mark Coulter, Chris Denson, Larry Jackson and Ronnie Mackin. The three members to vote “Yes” were Roger Christopher, CJ Haley and Cody Childress.

During the meeting there was a portion dedicated for the public’s reaction and input at the podium. After all the comments, the Board voted to reject the lowest bid.

Look for more details, comments and reaction in this upcoming week’s edition of The Millington Star.