NEWS UPDATE: Huey’s set to Open May 8 in Millington

Star Staff Reports

The ninth Huey’s is coming to Millington in May. The Millington Star has learned the scheduled April 24 opening has been pushed back a couple of weeks.

The well-known Memphis burger chain will call Millington home at 8570 Highway 51 North in the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

The Millington general manager will be Hollis Ranson. The Millington location will join other Huey’s in Collierville, Cordova, Downtown Memphis, Germantown, Midtown, East Memphis, Southaven and Southwind.

Huey’s was founded in 1970 by Alan Gary. The Boggs family owns the restaurant today after buying it in 1976.