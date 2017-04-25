NEWS ALERT: MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame event moves up, time to cast ballot now

Star Staff Reports

Millington Central High School began its Athletic Hall of Fame back in 2013 inducting 12 members on the Mooney Boswell Field.

In recent years the event has been moved to the Hall of Fame game to begin the basketball season with such Trojan legends like Tausean “Mr. Football” Holmes, former Millington Basketball coach Kevin McMillan, the 2007-08 Lady Trojan Basketball team and contributors like Abe Massey have been called into the Hall.

Now the chance to select a former Millington athlete, coach, team and outstanding contributor for the Class of 2017 is currently underway.

The reason for the early start is because the MCHS administration is looking to celebrate this year’s event during the football season. Below is the criteria for each category. And at the bottom is a link to the form to fill out and return to MCHS located at 8050 West Street in Millington. For more information, call 873-8100 or email bhale@millingtonschools.org

Hall of Fame Criteria

Athlete

The athlete must have distinguished himself/herself in athletics at MCHS



Participated in least two years in the sport



Made significant impact and or special recognition to the sport



5 years must have elapsed from the nominee’s final season of participation



All region or higher honor



Established a school record or records



Participated in state tournament

Coach

Honored for the promotion of the benefit of the sport, social, physical and intellectual development of individuals, developing self confidence and for the creating community and self pride



7 years must have elapsed form the nominee’s last season of MCHS coaching



Made significant impact and or special recognition to the sport or sports the nominee coached



Coach of the year selection



Established a school record or records



Must have significantly contributed to the athletic heritage of MCHS



Consideration will also be given to won/lost record, post season playoff appearances, graduation rate of his/her athletes and other coaching awards

Team

Exceptional accomplishment at and above the conference level



Participated in the state tournament



5 year must have elapsed before a team is eligible



Made a significant impact and or brought special recognition to MCHS Athletics



Establish a school record or records

Outstanding Contributor

A non-athlete nominee who, in some manner, made a significant impact, special recognition and or an extraordinary to the success or furthering of the MCHS athletics



Honored for the promotion of the benefit of the sport, social, physical and intellectual development of individuals, developing self confidence and for the creating community and self pride



A minimum of 5 years of service must have occurred before the nominee is eligible



Demonstrated to the community a heart of service and dedication