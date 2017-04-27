Fast Pace opens in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The rain and a few trees left to plant didn’t stop Millington from celebrating the arrival of Fast Pace Urgent Care last Friday.

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce, city leaders and dignitaries made their way to 8188 Highway 51 North for the grand opening of Fast Pace.

The staff including medical director R. Reams Powers Jr., MD, supervising physician Ashley Brewer, MD, Austin Pitman, FNP-BC and Erica Zimmerman, PA joined the rest of the staff in welcoming residents to the celebration featuring a tour, information on Fast Pace, food and giveaways.

Zimmerman made sure to inform all visiting about the services of the newest urgent care facility in Flag City.

“We offer care for individuals that don’t have insurance,” she noted. “ It’s an $85 flat fee. Everything in the office is covered within that price X-rays, urinalysis, pregnancy test, etc. We take walk-ins along with appointments. We do primary and urgent care.

“Will have a nurse practitioners or PA on sight,” Zimmerman added. “We’ll also have a nurse, tech and front desk person here.”

Before the opening in Millington last week, the closet Fast Pace was in Covington at 1618 Highway 51. Fast Pace Clinics are open 7 days a week with the Millington hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Fast Pace Urgent Care is home more than 40 health clinics located throughout the Volunteer State. Now motorist driving through Millington can find Fast Pace right on the highway.

“We’ll get a lot of passer-by that could come in and see us,” Zimmerman noted. “And we’re in a great community of Millington.

“We hope to offer health services whether it’s with diet and exercise or urgent procedures like suturing or X-rays,” she concluded. “And just being common people in the community helping others going out to ball games, fairs just to be a face in the community helping out.”

For more information, call 614-4455.