Lady Trojans end week on high note

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The members of the Liberty Tech Magnet Lady Crusaders arrived just in time to exercise some revenge.

On April 18 the game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. was moved to 5 p.m. because of weather concerns. Liberty arrived to Miles Park in Millington right at 5. The Lady Crusaders and host Millington Lady Trojans agreed on a 20-minute warm up. Liberty got loose and then proceed to break loose on the Lady Trojans jumping out 3-0 in the first inning.

The Lady Crusaders used 12 strikeouts and took advantage of Millington miscues in the field to prevail 8-1. Liberty was able to avenge a 14-5 defeat courtesy of the Lady Trojans from earlier in the season.

Millington entered the game looking to establish a firm hold on third place. But Liberty’s victory dropped the Lady Trojans into the lower half of the district.

The Lady Trojans were behind 3-0 entering the third inning when Jessica Trice led off with a single. Her courtesy runner Keyona Jones stole second base. Moments later Jones took third and a bad Liberty throw allowed her to cross home plate to make the tally 3-1.

But that would be all the offense for Millington on the day. Liberty added a run in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 5-1. The Lady Crusaders tallied three runs in the sixth inning to earn the district victory.

The Liberty defeat was a low for the Lady Trojans after achieving a high of beating the Collierville Lady Dragons on April 15.

Millington welcomed the 3A powerhouse to Miles Park that Saturday and won 4-3. The Lady Dragons entered the game with a record of 17-2.

All three runs that the Dragons scored were unearned. Millington Lady Trojan hurler Olivia Ballard threw a complete game scattering seven singles.

The Lady Trojans trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third. Camila Irizarry led off the inning with a single. With one out, CBU signee Marquisha Sanders walked. Irizarry went to third and Sanders to second on a wild pitch.

That set the stage for Paige Hall. The junior doubled over the head of the left fielder down the line about two inches from the chalk, scoring both Irizarry and Sanders and tying the game at 2-2.

Tazerria “TZ” House followed that with a double off the fence in left center. The Lady Trojans took the lead 3-2.

Collierville tied it up with a run in the fifth but the Lady Trojans answered once again.

Sanders led off the inning with an infield single then promptly stole second and third. With one out, House lifted a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to score Sanders with the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.

The rematch between Millington and Collierville took place last week in Collierville. The Lady Dragons did give up a House home run but defeated the Lady Trojans 11-1.

Looking to bounce back Thursday night back home at Miles Park, the Lady Trojans welcomed league foe the Jackson North Side Lady Indians. JNS was ahead in the seventh inning when Millington rallied to erase a 6-4 deficit.

The Lady Trojans emerged victorious when senior first baseman Jessica Trice smacked a single to score the game-winning run 7-6.