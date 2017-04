Last week the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels took on traditional Division II-A power St. George’s Gryphons. The Rebels suffered two defeats courtesy of St. George’s. Despite grabbing an early lead against the Gryphons at Rebel Field, St. George’s was able to prevail 8-5. In the rematch the next night at St. George’s, the Gryphons were victorious 9-4.