Munford’s Reames heading to Governor’s School

Munford High School junior Brianna Reames has been selected to participate in the 2017 Tennessee Governor’s School for Agricultural Sciences (TGSAS) this summer at the University of Tennessee – Martin.

TGSAS is a four week college experience for rising high school juniors and seniors. Scholars are exposed to various aspects of agriculture and natural resources both in the classroom, and through opportunities for hands on learning both on and off campus at the University of Tennessee Martin. Classes are taught by members of the Department of Agriculture, Geosciences, and Natural Resources (AGN) faculty. Scholars take two college credit classes (6 hours) including possible choices of precision agriculture, veterinary science, natural resources management, or agricultural business. In addition to courses in Agricutlure, Geosciences, and Natural Resources, scholars will participate in a Group Study Project. Group Study Projects, or GSPs, are small, specialized groups taught by expert faculty from various Tennessee agricultural schools. These hands-on projects allow scholars to experience firsthand the science and technology associated with agriculture and natural resources management. The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences offers a unique learning experience to high school students to inspire their interest in agriculture and natural resources by providing classes and hands on learning opportunities in the University setting.

TGSAS is one of only three programs of its type and kind in the United States. Similar programs exist at Penn State, and Virginia Polytechnic and State University (Virginia Tech) The TGSAS experience provides a broad overview of the diverse fields of agriculture and natural resources.