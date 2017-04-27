Public Safety April 27, 2017

City Court Reports

April 11, 2017

Fines

James S Brown – 145 Giltedge Road, Munford, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Mario M Means – 4039 Tessland, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, unlawful sound amplification, $50 fine plus cost,

Brandon V Randle – 2471 Redvers Avenue, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

James W Black – 7736 Captain, Millington, domestic assault, vandalism under $500, failure to appear

Jessica A Horne – 8193 US Highway 51 North, Millington, possession of a controlled substance W/I to see/deliver/manufacture, possession of drug paraphernalia

Victoriano Aguilar Perez – 4867 Saratoga, Millington, assault

April 18, 2017

Fines

Amber N Lockhart – 7705 Shamrock Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Samuel M Reyes – 1408 Beaver Creek Road, Brighton, theft of property under $1000, $250 fine plus cost, public intoxication, $50 fine plus cost

Chelsea R Taylor – 430 Burrow Cemetery Road, Arlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost, child restraint, $50 fine no cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Mark R Bryan – 3895 Tracy Road, Atoka, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with/fabricating evidence, reckless endangerment

Clinton G Wallace – 7662 Tecumseh, Millington, domestic assault

Sentences

Lemont C Gatson – Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $250 fine plus cost, 30 days jail, 8 days credit.

Arrests

April 13 – 26 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear

April 14 – 54 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 44 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less

April 15 – 34 year old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, drivers to exercise due care, compliance with financial responsibility law required, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood; 60 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 31 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more, domestic assault; 24 year old Atoka male charged with public intoxication, theft of property $500 or less

April 16 – 54 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault

April 17 – 48 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault, theft of property of property $500 or less; 49 year old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 24 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

April 18 – 29 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 33 year old Munford male charged with domestic assault; 43 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

Fire Reports

Natural vegetation fire

April 9 – 4910 Biloxi Street

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

April 14 – US Highway 51 North and Biloxi Street

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

April 10 – Navy Road and Wasp Road

April 10 – US Highway 51 North

April 11 – US Highway 51 North and Kerrville Rosemark

April 12 – 7840 Church Street

Motor vehicle accident without injuries

April 13 – US Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville Road

Emergency medical assistance

April 9 – 5000 block of Pruitt Street; 4000 block of North End; 7000 block of C Street; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North

April 10 – 6000 block of Chase Road; 4000 block of Navy Road

April 11 – 4000 block of Doris Circle; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North

April 12 – 4000 block of Doris Circle; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Navy Road

April 13 – 7000 block of Mary Lynn Cove; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Navy Road

April 15 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Baker Street; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Saratoga; 5000 block of Bilrae Circle; 7000 block of Juana Drive