Public Safety April 27, 2017

City Court Reports
April 11, 2017
Fines
James S Brown – 145 Giltedge Road, Munford, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Mario M Means – 4039 Tessland, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, unlawful sound amplification, $50 fine plus cost,
Brandon V Randle – 2471 Redvers Avenue, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
James W Black – 7736 Captain, Millington, domestic assault, vandalism under $500, failure to appear
Jessica A Horne – 8193 US Highway 51 North, Millington, possession of a controlled substance W/I to see/deliver/manufacture, possession of drug paraphernalia
Victoriano Aguilar Perez – 4867 Saratoga, Millington, assault
April 18, 2017
Fines
Amber N Lockhart – 7705 Shamrock Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Samuel M Reyes – 1408 Beaver Creek Road, Brighton, theft of property under $1000, $250 fine plus cost, public intoxication, $50 fine plus cost
Chelsea R Taylor – 430 Burrow Cemetery Road, Arlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost, child restraint, $50 fine no cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Mark R Bryan – 3895 Tracy Road, Atoka, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with/fabricating evidence, reckless endangerment
Clinton G Wallace – 7662 Tecumseh, Millington, domestic assault
Sentences
Lemont C Gatson – Memphis, theft of property under $1000, $250 fine plus cost, 30 days jail, 8 days credit.
Arrests
April 13 – 26 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear
April 14 – 54 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 44 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less
April 15 – 34 year old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, drivers to exercise due care, compliance with financial responsibility law required, refusal to submit to tests for alcoholic or drug content of blood; 60 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 31 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more, domestic assault; 24 year old Atoka male charged with public intoxication, theft of property $500 or less
April 16 – 54 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault
April 17 – 48 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated assault, theft of property of property $500 or less; 49 year old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 24 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault
April 18 – 29 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 33 year old Munford male charged with domestic assault; 43 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault
Fire Reports
Natural vegetation fire
April 9 – 4910 Biloxi Street
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
April 14 – US Highway 51 North and Biloxi Street
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
April 10 – Navy Road and Wasp Road
April 10 – US Highway 51 North
April 11 – US Highway 51 North and Kerrville Rosemark
April 12 – 7840 Church Street
Motor vehicle accident without injuries
April 13 – US Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville Road
Emergency medical assistance
April 9 – 5000 block of Pruitt Street; 4000 block of North End; 7000 block of C Street; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North
April 10 – 6000 block of Chase Road; 4000 block of Navy Road
April 11 – 4000 block of Doris Circle; 4000 block of Shelby Road; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North
April 12 – 4000 block of Doris Circle; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 3000 block of Micro Drive; 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Navy Road
April 13 – 7000 block of Mary Lynn Cove; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Navy Road
April 15 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Baker Street; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Saratoga; 5000 block of Bilrae Circle; 7000 block of Juana Drive
