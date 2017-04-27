Trojans ready to stride into May

By Thomas Sellers Jr.



Last Thursday the Millington Trojans played a doubleheader at Miles Park against the White Station Spartans and Germantown Red Devils.

Head Coach Zane Adams’ Trojans outscored both opponents 16-8 in those two contests. But 15 runs came in one game against the Spartans. In the nightcap, Millington entered the seventh inning trailing 1-0. Germantown outscored the Trojans 5-1 in the frame to win 6-1.

“The second game like I just told them, I was pleased with the way they played,” Adams said. “We hit the ball the whole entire game. We just hit it right at them. We didn’t get the hit that got away or found a hole. We swung the bats well. Coming off the first game, we swung the bats really well.

“We scored 15 runs by capitalizing on the other team’s mistakes,” he continued. “My biggest thing I told them, ‘If we’re going to start playing good baseball, it’s the time to start playing baseball.’ We’re a weak away from the district tournament. I told them we’re getting better from today. There’s not going back after today. By the time we get to the tournament, we need to be playing our best baseball.”

After beating White Station 15-2, the Trojans sent sophomore hurler Chase Wolfe to the mound. Wolfe held the Red Devils in check with movement on the ball limiting their lineup to one run.

As Wolfe neared the 100 pitch mark in the seventh inning, Germantown put together a couple of big hits to produce 5 runs to make the score 6-0.

Millington tried to manage a comeback starting with a Garrett Dooley single. Two batters later Sam Johnson drove in Dooley with a fielder’s choice hit.

Johnson is one of the sophomores starting for Adams this season.

“The majority of our lineup is freshmen and sophomores,” Adams said. “We’ve got three to four seniors who start about everyday. It’s been a slow start and a slow transition getting them used to everything.

“Today in both games I saw a lot of good things out of the young guys,” he added. “I need those young guys to start coming along. There’s a week left in the regular season. It’s time to say, ‘Yeah, I got it Coach.’”

All the Trojans need to be peaking May 4-9 in Ripley during the district tournament. Adams said the doubleheader can serve as a starting point for the turnaround of the 2017 season.

“We’ve go to get better everyday,” he concluded. “We can’t take a step back from today’s two games. We’ve got to take today and build on it. When we get to May 4, we’re playing our best baseball.”