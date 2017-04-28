Munford’s Ivy heading to Bryan College Hoops

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Kelan Ivy lived out his dream and fulfilled a promise this afternoon in the Munford High School principal’s office.

Dr. Courtney Fee was glad and proud to transform her office into the official signing place for her senior basketball standout. Fee was joined by other administrators in celebrating Ivy’s signing to Bryan College in Dayton.

Bryan College Head Coach Don Rekoske made the trip to Munford today to witness his latest signee. Joining Ivy were his family of parents Johnny and Faith Washington, grandparents Charles and Carolyn Hayes and baby sister Drayah Washington.

The Washington family met Ivy when he was in the fifth grade while Faith was one of his teachers. She introduced the youth to her husband and football coach Johnny in Memphis. Ivy was Coach Washington’s quarterback. By the time he was 13, the became Coach Johnny’s son.

“We adopted him at the age of 13,” Washington recalled. “He went to Humes for middle school. After he left Humes he went to Manassas for a year. We adopted him and got the rights to his education so we could try to get him into college. When he came down he started playing for Munford High.”

By the time Ivy completed his Munford hoops career, he was an All-District 13-3A and All-Region 7-3A performer. He led Ryan Ross’ Cougars in most offensive categories this past season.

Now Ivy’s next stop will be Bryan College.

Bryan College is a Christian liberal arts college in Dayton. It was founded in the aftermath of the 1925 Scopes Trial to establish an institution of higher education that would teach from a Christian worldview.

The Lions play in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference. Former Munford Cougar Queyon Mills is already on the roster and will help Ivy’s transition to college basketball and the Bryan program.