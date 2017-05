The Miles Golden Bears named their 2017 MVP and it’s former Munford Cougar Ryan Bargery. In helping the Golden Bears win nearly 30 games this season, Bargery batted .377 in 45 games. His 60 hits drove in 31 runs. Bargery had a slugging percentage of .409 with a base percentage of .471. Bargery stole 20 bases this season. And his fielding percentage was .991 over the season. The Golden Bears play in the SIAC of the NCAA Division II.