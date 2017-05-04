Flood threat briefing today at the Shelby County Office of Preparedness Emergency Operations Center

Star Staff Reports

The Shelby County Office of Preparedness and representatives from area fire, law enforcement, and emergency agencies met today to discuss whether Shelby County will be affected by flooding along the Mississippi River.

In the past, flooding led to impassable roads and damaged homes and businesses in north Memphis, Frayser, President’s Island, Westwood and Millington.

“Right now, the Mississippi River is at 28.5 feet. It should crest at 36 feet on May 11. Based on that prediction, we don’t anticipate damage. Still, those living near the Mississippi River, Loosahatchie River, Nonconnah Creek, Big Creek and Cypress Creek need to stay informed,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

“We’ll be ready to respond should flooding occur and coordinate our efforts with the Shelby County Office of Preparedness,” said Lieutenant Rick Keith, Manager of the Memphis Office of Emergency Management.

“In 2011, the Mississippi River crested at 48.3 feet. We don’t expect the river to get that high. Still, we will be closely monitoring the water levels,” said Dr. Gene Rench, Hydrologist for the National Weather Service.

For additional information about preparing for high water, go to www.staysafeshelby.us or call the Shelby County Office of Preparedness at (901) 222-6700.