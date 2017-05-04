NASCAR returns to Millington

Star Staff Reports

The anticipation is building as it’s just weeks away when NASCAR returns Saturday, June 3 to Memphis International Raceway (MIR). This must-attend event marks the return of a NASCAR sanctioned event to the Mid-South region after an eight-year absence.

The ¾-mile, tri-oval short track in Millington, Tenn. will host the NASCAR K&N Pro Series for the Memphis 125. The race will be broadcast nationally on a tape-delayed basic on the NBC Sports Network.

The series has been a launching pad for many of today’s young stars in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series including Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez. Current K&N Series Pro drivers include multi-generation racers Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Benjamin.

There will be an open-test session from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., CDT, Friday, June 2 with admission free to all Saturday ticket holders. The Memphis 125, Saturday, June 3 action includes practice, qualifying and a driver autograph session before drivers take the green flag at 5 p.m.

For $49, a limited number of fans can purchase a VIP Lunch with a Drivers Hospitality. The package includes food and beverage.

With a storied history that dates back to September 1998 when MIR hosted its first-ever NASCAR event, the track was an annual stop for both the Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series. A sold-out crowd witnessed Ron Hornaday Jr., driving a Chevrolet for seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, win the NASCAR Truck Series Memphis 200, Sept. 13, 1998.

Memphis International Raceway is the Mid-South’s premier racing destination for racers and spectators alike. It includes a historic drag strip and a road course besides the NASCAR ¾-mile tri-oval. Events at the facility over the past year have included the IHRA Summit World Finals, the World Series of Drag Racing and the Original Super Chevy Show.

The tri-oval hosts various sanctioned events and is home to the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience. Red Bull Global Rallycross has its season opener at the track scheduled for this weekend April 28-29.

For more information, visit RaceMIR.com. To order tickets call 901-WOW-Race (901-969-7223).