NSA Mid-South Centennial 5K set for May 13

In honor of 100 Years of Support, Service and Strength, NSA Mid-South MWR and Millington YMCA are hosting the Centennial 5k on Saturday, May 13, with packet pickup beginning at 6:30a.m. and a start at 7:15a.m.

Please join us in celebrating the centennial with a run on Veteran’s Parkway, Millington, Tenn., featuring an amazing view of the Blue Angels positioned at the Memphis-Millington Airport for the Memphis Airshow.

You can register at the Millington Y or on-line at: