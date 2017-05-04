Public Safety May 4, 2017

Categorized | Education & Safety

Public SafetyCity Court Reports
April 25, 2017
Fines
Kristen R German – 4715 Lands End Drive, Memphis, city charge, $50 fine plus cost
Kevin G Giles – 4715 308 Kathleen Drive, Munford, city charge, $50 fine plus cost
Sapeeraw I Gillium – 2967 Dalebrook Street, Memphis, city charge, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
James E Howell – 5029 Easley Street, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost, refusal to submit, by information, revoke drivers license for one year
Anthony A Ruffin – 6315 Navy Road, Millington, city charge, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost, city charge, $50 fine plus cost
Corey D Standard – 3081 Saint Charles Drive, Memphis, city charge, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Leo A Douglas – 8181 US Highway 51 North, Millington, domestic assault
Mario Scott – 3240 Starsdale Street, Memphis, burglary, burglary
Sentences
Trevor A Bolding – 4493 Forrestal Drive, Millington, simple assault, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 23 days suspended, 11 months 23 days probation, 6 days credit, no contact with victim
Trevor A Bolding – 4493 Forrestal Drive, Millington, stalking, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 23 days suspended, 11 months 23 days probation, no contact with victim, concurrent
Ross B Floyd – 4464 Shelby Road, Millington, theft of property under $500, $350 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 22 days suspended, 11 months 22 days probation, 7 days credit, random drug screens
Johnathan J Holt – 9710 Monasco Road, Millington, DUI 2nd offense, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 9 months 14 days suspended, 11 months 21 days probation, 8 days credit, revoke driver’s license 2 years 1st 45 days at 100%
James V Clay – 6250 Twin Oaks Drive, Millington, DUI – 1st offense, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 probation, 2 days credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoke license one year, attend MADD lecture, gun permit suspended
Gregory R Marshall – 1494 Bucksnort Road, Covington, DUI – 1st offense, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation, 1 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoke licnese one year, MADD lecture, Interlock required

Arrests
April 20 – 21 year old Cordova male charged with aggravated assault, accidents involving damage to vehicle, assault
April 21 – 51 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault
April 22 – 46 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
April 23 – 21 year old Memphis male charged with aggravated burglary; 34 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear
April 24 – 21 year old Memphis male charged with Driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation, failure to appear; 40 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 34 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 41 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear, failure to appear
April 25 – 46 year old Brighton male charged with failure to appear; 18 year old Munford male charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation

Fire Reports
Building fire
April 22 – 8390 Epperson Mill Road
Other natural vegetation fire
April 20 – 8492 US Highway 51 North
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
April 19 – Singleton Parkway and Paul Barrett Parkway
Emergency medical assistance
April 17 – 8000 block of Wells; 5000 block of Copper Creek Boulevard; 5000 block of Easley; 7000 block of Juana Dr; 4000 block of Oak Harbour
April 18 – 7000 block of Juana Drive
April 19 – 7000 block of Harrold Cove; 5000 block of West Union Road; 7000 block of US Highway 51 North
April 20 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of Church Street
April 21 – 7000 block of Kiowa Street; 4000 block of Navy Road

