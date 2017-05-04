Categorized | Sports

Senior Ties

Posted on May 4, 2017.

Photo Millington Soccer Seniors
Last Thursday night the Millington Trojan Soccer program celebrated seniors Anthony Santos, Aaron Woods, Tyler Denson, Thomas Hernandez and Salvador Sauceda. This group of Trojans was Head Coach William Carter’s first senior class. Carter and the Trojan Boosters recognized the five seniors during a ceremony at halftime of the contest against the Haywood County Tomcats at USA Stadium. The Senior Night looked like a victory when Millington’s Stephen Carter scored a goal in the first half. But the Tomcats rallied to tie the game late in the second half ending the game in a deadlock.

