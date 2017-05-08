SPORTS UPDATE: Brighton advances in districts with 6-1 win over Munford

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The District 13-3A Softball Tournament originally scheduled to kickoff Friday finally is underway in Brighton.

The host Lady Cardinals picked up a 6-1 victory today over rival the Munford Lady Cougars in the opening round game. The Lady Cougars will play tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the Brighton Softball Field against the loser of the Dyer County Lady Choctaw/Hardin County Lady Tiger matchup.

Meanwhile Brighton awaits a 7 p.m. showdown with the winner with a spot in the Region 7-3A Tournament on the line.

The Lady Cardinals used a solid pitching performance from senior Marissa Moss to earn the victory over Munford. Moss only allowed a run in the sixth inning with Munford’s Kelsey Frizzell scoring. Frizzell led off that inning with a double.

Frizzell’s run made the score 5-1. Brighton scored one run each in the first three innings. Haley Rider drove in the first runner with a sacrifice fly. Then Lindsey Morrisette doubled in a run. Rider had her second RBI of the game with a single in the third inning.

Brighton added two more runs in the fifth inning when Gracie Poirier drove in run with a base hit. Lady Cardinal Teanna Johnson drove in the next run to make the tally 5-0.

Brighton added a run in its half of the sixth inning to advance in the winners’ bracket.