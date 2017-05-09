NEWS UPDATE: Mississippi River Flood Warning Update

Star Staff Reports

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississppi River at Memphis until May 19. The river stage is at 33.15 feet today. The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow. Flood stage is 34 feet. Minor flooding is forecast with a maximum stage of 36.5 feet on May 13.

“We are working with our partner agencies to continually monitor the minor flooding of the Mississippi River until the water level drops below flood stage next week,” said Dale Lane, Director Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

A meeting was held last week at the Shelby County Emergency Operations Center that included Shelby County officials, the National Weather Service (NWS), Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Germantown Emergency Management, local public works and law enforcement officials. After reviewing historical flood data and current models presented by Dr. Gene Rench, NWS Hydrologist, Director Lane said, “This should be a short-lived minor flooding event. We do not expect homes nor businesses to be impacted.” Citizens will see Mississippi River Greenbelt Park on Mud Island and the boat dock partially covered with flood water. Use caution when walking near the river with small children and pets.

Annual downtown events should not be affected. “Our goal is to continually share information and reduce fear to keep the public safe.”

For more river level information visit: www.weather.gov For Shelby County flood maps: www.staysafeshelby.us