2017 STUDENT ARTS SHOW

Star Staff Reports

The 2017 Community Student Art Show was held at the Millington’s Harvell Civic Center on Saturday, April 8, 2017. This year’s theme was “Art Teaches Us.” Guests were treated to a variety of visual, literary and performing arts and a silent auction with over 60 pieces of original art created by high school and local artists. The Millington Kiwanis sponsored this year’s event and over 300 people attended.

For the Millington Arts Council – the focus was on Millington area

students. Students from five Millington area schools participated in the Student Art show by representing their school. Overall, 190 visual art and 20 literary entries were submitted to the 2017 Student Art Show. Art and literary pieces were judged prior to the event and 55 ribbons were awarded to area students for their creativity. 2017 visual art judges were Mrs. Barrie Foster, Director of Tipton County Museum and Mr. Richard Reed, Tipton County Artist in Residence, and retired Munford High School Art Teacher. Literary work was evaluated by Mrs. Susan MacDonald, professional blogger and writer.

Georgia Dawson, Deputy Superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools, Dr. Mandy Compton, Principal, E.A. Harrold Elementary, and Debbie Welch, Assistant Principal, Millington Elementary attended the celebration and were delighted with the student art exhibit, auction items, and live entertainment. Over 150 students performed at this year’s event. The Millington Elementary Choir kicked off the day, followed by the E.A. Harrold Choir, MMS Band, and EE Jeter Choir. The MCHS Chorale wrapped up the day for musical performances.