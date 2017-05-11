Award-Winning Video

Toyota and Discovery Education surprised Millington students with $15,000 grand-prize for the Toyota TeenDrive365 Video Challenge. On Friday, April 28, Toyota and Discovery Education surprise Emi Otsuki, 15, and Summer Knowles, 14, sophomores at Faith Heritage Christian Academy in Millington, and their families during the school’s morning announcements with a check for $15,000 for winning the grand prize in the national Toyota TeenDrive365 Video Challenge. Nearly 100 of Faith Heritage Christian Academy students will witness the surprise in person.

Now in its sixth year, the Challenge invites teens to create impactful videos to inspire their peers to ignore driving distractions and increase awareness of driver safety practices. Otsuki’s and Knowles’ video entitled “Stay Alive While You Drive,” was chosen by a panel of judges at Toyota and Discovery Education from nearly 1,500 submissions. View their winning video here.