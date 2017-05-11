Categorized | Business, News

BREAKING NEWS: Old Timers doors are closed…for now

Posted on May 11, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Old Timers 1 Old Timers 2One of Millington’s institutions is currently closed.

Motorists and normal patrons of Old Timers, located on C Street, noticed an empty parking lot this week. Today some visitors were met by a sign reading “closed until further notice” on the door.

The Millington Star reached out to ownership for a statement on the status of the long-time restaurant.

A representative said an official statement on the business’ status is coming in the near future.

