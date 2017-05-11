In Memoriam: Submit Memorial Day pictures for event later this month

Organizers came together April 29 to do a little cleaning up around Centennial Park in Millington.

Brought together by Adam Blackwood and the Millington Police Department, the effort was made possible by donation from Mitsubishi (Tennessee and United States flags) on behalf of Steven Barbaro of Barbaro Farms (mulch/landscape) and tools/equipment by Lowe’s. Another contribution was Aquaman Pressure Washing-Sony and Cody Harrison. The volunteers on site were DetCord Inc. Jason Morris, Alfonso Perea, Memphis Area Veterans, Melissa Area Veterans, Melissa Maker and Family, Seth Tino and Family, Jennifer Cooper and Meekos Beech.

There will also be a Memorial Day Ceremony held later this month. If you would like to submit pictures of veterans from the area that will be placed on the display during the ceremony, check facebook.com/CentennialVetMemorials or e-mail to ablackwood07@yahoo.com or call 232-3611