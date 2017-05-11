Munford FFA Members win big

Star Staff Reports

The 37 members of the Munford FFA chapter attended and competed at the 89th Tennessee FFA State Convention in Gatlinburg March 26-29. Throughout the year the chapter placed first or second in the regional events qualifying them to compete in the State Contest in the following events: Parliamentary Procedure, Conduct of Chapter Meeting, Prepared Public Speaking, and Agriculture Sales. Additionally, the Munford Chapter competed in three FFA contests at State Convention which did not have regional qualifying events. These were: Agricultural Communications, Agriculture Marketing Plan, and Farm Business Management. Team members and placings for these contest were:

Agriculture Communications – Regional Champions and 4th in State – Team members were: Cody Smith, Jackson Arthur, Abigail McConnell, and Taylor Bryan

Conduct of Chapter Meeting- State Runner Up- Team members were: Keegan Schulz, Autmun Bone, Ashleigh Cantrell, Haley Wilson, Rose Grueling, Sam Nelson, Garner Holcomb, Reagan Alvey, and Rebecca Hadlley

Parliamentary Procedure – State Runner Up- Team members were: Cody Smith, Jackson Arthur, Abigail McConnell, Michelle Barnes, Brianna Reames, Tanner Casey, Emily King, and Maggie Wendell

Prepared Public Speaking – Regional Runner up and 4th in State – Brianna Reames

Agriculture Sales – Regional Champions and 3rd in State – Team members were: Brianna Reames, Ashley Tilson, Emily Russell, and Cody Smith

Farm Business Management –Regional Runner Up and 17th at State- Team members were: Garrett Clowes, Devin Chapman, Austin Deer, and Jonathan Yarbrough

The Agriculture Marketing Plan team, members Emily Russell, Ashley Tilson, and Autumn Atkins, was named State Champions. They will advance to compete in the National Contest this fall.

In addition to competing in seven contests at the convention, Munford FFA members were named State Winners in six FFA Proficiency award areas. These were;

Jackson Arthur – Agriscience Research Plant Systems

Brianna Reames – Agrisicience Research Animal Systems

Ashley Tilson – Agriculture Communications

Thomas Woelfle – Goat Production

Robert Akers – Swine Production

Kelsey Max – Environmental Science

While at Convention, twenty-nine members of the Big Boll FFA competed in the State Agrisciece Fair. Agriscience Fair recognizes student researchers studying the application of agricultural scientific principles and emerging technologies in agricultural enterprises. Students can compete in the agriscience fair as an individual or with a team in one of the following divisions and areas.

Division 1 – individual member in grades 7 and 8

Division 2 – team of two members in grades 7 and 8

Division 3 – individual member in grades 9 and 10

Division 4 – team of two members in grades 9 and 10

Division 5 – individual member in grades 11 and 12

Division 6 – team of two members in grades 11 and 12

Animal Systems

Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems

Food Products and Processing Systems

Plant Systems

Power, Structural and Technical Systems

Social Science

Of the twenty-nine students competing, ten were State Runners Up and ten were State Winners.

State Runner Up were:

Michael Taylor – Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems – Division 5

Angelina Hafley & Reagan Alvey – Food Products and Processing – Division 4

Abigail McConnell – Animal Systems – Division 3

Michellle Barnes and Emily King – Social Science – Division 6

Erin Holmes & Dakota White – Food Products and Processing – Division 6

Shelbi Craig & Devin Chapman – Plant Systems – Division 6

State Winners were:

Autumn Bone and Ashleigh Cantrell – Social Science – Division 4

Emily Russell and Brianna Reames – Animal Systems – Division 6

Kelesy Maxx and Garrett Clowes – Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems – Division 4

Cody Smith and Cirea Blankenship – Power, Structural, and Technical Systems – Division 6

Ashley Tilson – Food Products and Processing – Division 5

Jonathan Yarbrough – Power, Structural, and Technical Systems – Division 5

Emily Russell was recognized as the West Tennessee Star in Agriscience and 13 members of the Munford FFA Chapter were awarded the State FFA Degree while at Convention. This is the highest award the State FFA Association can bestow on a student. Munford Students receiving this honor were Baylee Tate, Michael Taylor, Mary K. Tolbert, Autumn Adkins, Ciera Blankenship, Madison Gray, Taylor Bryan, Devin Chapman, Ashley Tilson, Emily Russell, Colton Boswell, Robert Akers and Cody Smith.