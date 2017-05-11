Resolution authorizes city to accept title to property on West Union Road

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously adopted a resolution this week that authorizes the city to accept the title to property on West Union Road.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Don Lowry.

The resolution states that Millington is working to improve “community livability” by eliminating “blight, under-maintained and unsightly structures,” as well as requiring properties and grounds to be in compliance with city property codes.

The property located at 4894 West Union Road is vacant and not maintained. It has no utilities connected and has past due city and Shelby County taxes totaling $2,895.64.

The property owner is elderly, no longer resides in the city and has no relatives who are interested in the parcel. But the owner has offered to “sign over” the property to Millington if the city “accepts responsibility” for all unpaid taxes.

The resolution authorizes City Manager Ed Haley to pay the overdue taxes with money from the General Fund, to “demolish” the house on the parcel and to advertise the property for sale.

During discussion shortly before the vote, City Finance Director John Trusty said Millington will actually “get back a portion” of the taxes when the county trustee remits them to the city.