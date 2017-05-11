Shearer visits with River City Chapter

Star Staff Reports

The River City Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution met on Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Millington for their regular monthly meeting. Regent Carolyn Stricklin presided over the regular business meeting and the election of new officers for the upcoming 2017-2019 year. Vice Regent, Marjorie Green introduced the guest speaker, Nellie Shearer.

Shearer is the Honorary Vice President General of the Daughters of the American Revolution and serves on the Board of Directors as Treasurer of the West Tennessee Veterans Home. Funds are being raised to build a 144 bed highly skilled nursing facility. It will provide Veterans with skilled nursing services when long term care or rehab therapy is needed. This facility will be a living memorial for deserving Veterans and those who helped build it.

The preferred site for this facility is part of the state owned property in Arlington, and hopefully to be built in the 2018 time frame. The actual construction date will be set after all the funds are obtained.

Several members joined together for lunch after the meeting was adjourned.