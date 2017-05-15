NEWS ALERT: Ritter to broadcast local graduations starting Thursday

Star Staff Reports

JONESBORO, Ark. — Graduation season is upon us, and Ritter Communications is proud to provide coverage of several ceremonies in our service areas.

Tubetown, Ritter’s local content and coverage channel, will carry the graduation ceremonies of three West Tennessee schools next week on Tubetown channel 11 for Ritter cable TV subscribers. The ceremonies will also be available on TubetownOnline.com after their original airing.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to capture these special moments in the lives of area students,” Ritter Communications Director of Marketing Jane Marie Woodruff said. “Through Tubetown, we strive to provide our customers with unique, local content that they can’t get anywhere else and graduations are one way we’re able to accomplish that initiative.”

Tubetown, the local content and coverage channel of Ritter Communications, airs live and pre-recorded high school sports, as well as local events, parades, charities and pageants. Tubetown was established in 2008 and reaches over 13,000 Ritter TV subscribers in Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri. Tubetown airs on channel 21 in Northeast Arkansas/Southeast Missouri. Visit Tubetownonline.com on the web and receive programming updates via our Twitter account, @Tubetown.

