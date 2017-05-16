Categorized | Sports

SPORTS UPDATE: Kingsbury pulls away from Brighton in soccer; Munford Tennis heading to State

Posted on May 16, 2017.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Brighton aggressive play Brighton Coach Austin Chapman Brighton header play Brighton Leo Garcia Brighton Nolan Combs Brighton Austin GrayThe Brighton Cardinals were out to prove themselves this evening against the District 14-3A runner-up Kingsbury Falcons.

The Falcons made the trip to Tipton County to take on the District 13-3A champions Cardinals. And the score was 1-1 early in the contest. Then the Falcons used their speed and athleticism to pull away from Brighton in the second half to prevail 6-1.

The Cardinals were eliminated from the Region 7-3A Soccer Tournament. The Falcons advanced to Thursday’s Region 7-3A championship game and will participate in Sub-State this Saturday.

The defeat brought the end of the prep soccer careers of Leo Garcia, Cole Jankowy, Nolan Combs, Moses York and Zach Wagner.

The Brighton coaching staff said the seniors were a part of two District 13-3A championship teams and help restore the program to that status with a solid 2017 season and unbeaten record in league play.

IN OTHER SPORTS NEWS:

Region 7-3A Tennis Tournament Finals:

Girls: Lydia Jones (Munford) defeated Julia Mazanek (Hardin Co) 4-6, 7-5, 6-0

Boys: Jeffrey Lee (Munford) defeated Alex Berrios (Munford) 6-4, 6-4

