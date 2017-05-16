SPORTS UPDATE: Lady Cardinals advance to take on Dyer County for Region title

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Brighton Lady Cardinals have secured a spot in Sub-State this Friday with yesterday’s 5-0 victory over the Bartlett Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers, runner ups of District 14-3A, traveled to Brighton for the Monday Regional Semifinal elimination contest. The District 13-3A champion Brighton Lady Cardinals used the pitching of senior Marissa Moss to control the Lady Panthers bats.

Meanwhile the Lady Cardinals jumped out 1-0 in the first inning after senior Haley Rider drove in Kailee Hunt who reached base with a single. Hunt stood on third after a Bartlett error to set up Rider with the RBI chance.

Brighton added some insurance for Moss in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Rider led off the frame with a laser to the left field for a double. Lady Cardinal Currie McIntyre drove her in with a bloop single.

Teanna Johnson had the next run producing hit for the Lady Cardinals with base hit to make the tally 3-0. Brighton added two more runs in the fifth inning to earn a spot in tomorrow’s Region 7-3A Softball Tournament championship game.

Brighton will take on Dyer County after the Lady Choctaws survived their Region Semifinal match up at Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Brighton. Winner of the title game will host Sub-State against the Region 8-3A runner up Friday.

Loser of the Region 7-3A championship game will travel Friday to the winner of Region 8-3A.