SPORTS UPDATE: Lady Cardinals advance to take on Dyer County for Region title

Posted on May 16, 2017.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Bri Marissa Moss Bri Currie McIntyre and Ump Bri Currie McIntyre Bri Gracie Poirier Bri Haley Rider swingThe Brighton Lady Cardinals have secured a spot in Sub-State this Friday with yesterday’s 5-0 victory over the Bartlett Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers, runner ups of District 14-3A, traveled to Brighton for the Monday Regional Semifinal elimination contest. The District 13-3A champion Brighton Lady Cardinals used the pitching of senior Marissa Moss to control the Lady Panthers bats.

Meanwhile the Lady Cardinals jumped out 1-0 in the first inning after senior Haley Rider drove in Kailee Hunt who reached base with a single. Hunt stood on third after a Bartlett error to set up Rider with the RBI chance.

Brighton added some insurance for Moss in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Rider led off the frame with a laser to the left field for a double. Lady Cardinal Currie McIntyre drove her in with a bloop single.

Teanna Johnson had the next run producing hit for the Lady Cardinals with base hit to make the tally 3-0. Brighton added two more runs in the fifth inning to earn a spot in tomorrow’s Region 7-3A Softball Tournament championship game.

Brighton will take on Dyer County after the Lady Choctaws survived their Region Semifinal match up at Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Brighton. Winner of the title game will host Sub-State against the Region 8-3A runner up Friday.

Loser of the Region 7-3A championship game will travel Friday to the winner of Region 8-3A.

