2017 Ace Award Winner

The Exchange Club of Millington presented a plaque and check from the Club, to Millington Central High School senior Robert Yarberry. He was the chosen winner for the annual Ace Award. It is awarded to students who have overcome many obstacles and are graduating from high school.He will also be submitted for a chance to win at District.

Pictured from left are Katrina Skerritt, Beth Hale (MCHS assistant principal), Leanna Dagen, Robert Yarberry, Rene’ Jones and Tia Lord.