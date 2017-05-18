Baker Visits AFFA

Categorized | Education & Safety

Photos Chamber at Atoka FellowshipMillington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Diane Baker came to Atoka Family Fellowship Academy last week. The school is located at 6083 Old Millington Road in Millington. The Academy has recently joined the Millington Chamber of Commerce and Baker wanted to tour the school. Pastor Billy Thomas and Baker talked about exciting adventures and future success that could be reached between the two organizations. This is the schools first full year of operation and looks forward to expanding their students knowledge and reaching one child at a time.

