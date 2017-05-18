Citywide Cleanup Partially Successful

Star Staff Reports

The Millington Citywide Cleanup, which was originally for April 22 to coincide with Earth Day, was cancelled due to the weather.

It was rescheduled for April 29. Since the event relies heavily on high school seniors, it was a bad day as the 29 was also the Senior Prom Night and most of the seniors were busy getting ready for the prom.

However, organizers did have a good showing by members of Young Life, led by Luke Sadler.

Volunteers from Young Life Included Luke Sadler, Young Life Leader, Gabe Christopher, Chris Newhalfen, Kristin Dogan, Edward Macklin, Shamal Macklin, Markees Flower, D’Coryan Alexander and Jeriney Moss.

In addition, Eagle Scout Alexander Dimond and Joellen Dimond, UT Master Gardener Coordinator for Tipton County, participated.

All contributed four hours of Community Service to Millington by cleaning up the 1.2 mile section of Big Creek Church Road between Raleigh-Millington Road and Highway 51 North.

Unfortunately it was so bad that 37 trash bags (one and half truck loads) were filled plus a couple of discarded tires.

“They did a great job,” CBC Chairman Tom Mashour said. “As if that wasn’t enough, they also cleaned up Aycock Park.

“The City Beautiful Commission appreciated their time spent making Millington a little cleaner community,” he concluded.

For more information on the CBC, call Mashour at 377-0046 or email tjmashour@aol.com