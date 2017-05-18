Millington Central graduates the Class of 2017

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Two prime examples of the Millington Central High School Class of 2017 are Cameron Walker and Tyler Denson.

Prior to the 107th Commencement Exercises for MCHS on the school’s football field, the duo of Walker and Denson put the final touches on their caps and gowns among their fellow soon-to-be graduates. As the black gymnasium of the William Osteen Complex buzzed with faculty, administrators and seniors, Denson and Walker described the Class of 2017 in one word, “persevering.”

“This day feels earned,” Walker said. “It feels kind of like we survived to make it to today.”

Walker and Denson noted how the Class of 2017 attended classes under three principals including Mark Neal and Marsha Davis. Their third and final Principal Dr. Clint Durley conducted the commencement ceremony tonight on Mooney Boswell Field along side fellow administrators Jeana Decker, Beth Hale and Andrew Taylor.

Before the 189 seniors headed toward the stadium, Denson summarized some of the feelings of his peers.

“This all seems to be so surreal,” he said. “I still feel like I’m in high school at another event.”

During Denson’s time at MCHS he was at lot of Trojan related events. He was a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and soccer, being named captain of all three this past season.

Denson had a near 4.0 grade-point average, earning a spot in the 2017 MCHS Hall of Fame.

Right by his side in the Hall of Fame is Walker. He also played football while maintaining solid grades. And his next step is signing to play rugby at The University of Memphis, with a goal of helping to make it an official NCAA sport.

Denson and Walker were just two of the many talented students in the Class of 2017. A few took to the stage during the graduation like HOSA winner Caleigh Ledgerwood leading a prayer. Class Historian and CBU Softball signee Marquisha Sanders kept it short and sweet going down memory lane.

Salutatorian Taylor Dickerson is heading to historic Tuskegee and she had the stage to thank all those who helped guide the Class of 2017 to the finish line of high school.

2017 MCHS Valedictorian Elizabeth Germany, who has plans to attend UT-Knoxville to become a doctor, closed out the student speaking portion. She encouraged her peers to find their calling in life.

Some of the students will be well-financed in their pursuit with the Class of 2017 earning more than $5 million in scholarships. Several students have made the decision to service in the United States Military branches.

Walker said the Class of 2017 is prepared for any challenge after overcoming adversity in the halls of MCHS.

“We went from Shelby County Schools to Millington Municipal,” he recalled. “We had the floods and had to three different principals. Through it all we still shined with the Choir going to Carnegie Hall, in academics and we won some in sports.”

Denson said the world needs to get ready for the impact the MCHS Class of 2017 will make.

“We are resilient,” he concluded. “We have persevered through a lot of changes and a lot stuff. We are a diverse group with so many talented people.”