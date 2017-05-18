Public Safety May 18, 2017

Categorized | Education & Safety

Arrest
Public SafetyApril 28 – 41 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, failure to appear, compliance with financial responsibility law required; 32 year old Munford male charged with reckless driving, accidents involving damage to vehicle, drivers to exercise due care, obedience to traffic control signals, compliance with financial responsibility law required; 22 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 54 year old Atoka male charged with assault; 56 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked
April 29 – 39 year old Mason male charged with domestic assault; 60 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, compliance with financial responsibility law required; 32 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 44 year old Atoka male charged with stalking; 52 year old Lavergne male charged with domestic assault
April 30 – 24 year Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 22 year old Cordova male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked
May 1 – 48 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, altering, falsifying or forging evidences of title, assignments or plates
May 2 – 21 year old Memphis female charged with reckless endangerment; 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
May 3 – 41 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, violation of registration; 34 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

City Court Reports
May 2, 2017
Fines
Ronald E Allen – 7001 Saddlebrook Drive, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Billy E Arnette – 2985 Rast Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Billy E Arnette – 2985 Rast Road, Millington, failure to proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Zachary T Austin – 646 Bluff Road, Drummonds, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Gregory M Bryant – 3412 Lucy Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Justin W Gray – 7 Boardwalk Street, Munford, leaving the scene of accident/property, $50 fine plus cost, disregard red light, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, reckless driving, $500 fine plus cost
Terrance Green – 1832 Pinedale Avenue, Memphis, improper lane change, $50 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Garry D McCoy – 7629 Sledge Road, Millington, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Kristine Cartwright Hilty – 5124 Williams Road East, Hernando, driving under the influence-CDL, reckless driving
Jacqueline M Overstreet – 1755 Bringle Road, Covington, aggravated assault
Sentences
Eric W Gholson – 7681 Tecumseh Street, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation, 1 day credit
Kerry D Petty – 4936 Chamberlain Lane, Memphis, simple assault, no fine no cost, 90 days Shelby County Detention Center, 9 days credit
Aaron A Phillips – 4410 Pecan Creek Circle South, Memphis, petition to revoke probation, no fine no cost, 60 days Shelby County Detention Center, 9 days credit
Aaron A Phillips – 4410 Pecan Creek Circle South, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Christopher M Weeks – 561 Joe Joyner Road, Munford, theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 28 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation, 1 day credit, restitution to victim $120, probation may terminate when fines, costs, fees and restitution are pain in full

Fire Report
April 29, 2017
Gas Leak (Natural Gas or LPG)
April 24 – 4932 Easley Street
Building fire
April 26 – 7726 US Highway 51 North
Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire
April 23 – 7107 Millington Road
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
April 28 – 6288 Woodgreen Drive
Vehicle accident with injuries
April 26 – 6656 US Highway 51 North
Vehicle accident without injuries
April 23 – Nelson Street and Easley Street
April 25 – 5066 Navy Road
Emergency medical assistance
April 23 – 7000 block of US Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Lucy Road
April 24 – 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Church Street
April 25 – 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 7000 block of Sweet Bark Road
April 26 – 5000 block of Brinkley Drive; 8000 block of Wilkinsville Road
April 27 – 5000 Bateman Road; 8000 block of A Street
April 28 – 8000 block of Wilkinsville Road; 8000 block of A Street; 8000 block of US Highway 51 North; 3000 block of West Union Road
April 29 – 7629 Kiowa Street

