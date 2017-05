Star Staff Reports

Back by popular demand, Action News 5 anchor and reporter, Kontji Anthony. She will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies at the St. Mark Women’s Ministry Luncheon on Saturday. Anthony (center) is pictured here with committee members at the previously held luncheon. The luncheon will be held at Baker Community Center, 7942 Church Street, in Millington. For ticket information, call St. Mark MB Church, (901) 835-3177.