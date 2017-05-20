Munford graduates Class of 2017 indoors

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The storm clouds in the area might have moved the 2017 Commencement Exercises of Munford High School into the school’s gymnasium but it didn’t dampen the spirit of the graduates.

And all the family, friends and well-wishers were in a festive mood as MHS Principal Dr. Courtney Fee opened the ceremony.

Once the graduates were seated, Munford Music Director Doug Young presented the Munford High School Advanced Choir performing “Lullabye.”

Then the official welcome came from Munford Student Council President Mattison Blakely Ping. Ping opened up the stage for class Historian Kaylea Ann Wilson and Salutatorian Jennifer Katherine Taylor.

After their speeches, Munford Assistant Principal Dr. Sharon Ivie recognized all the scholarship recipients and those students heading into the military. Munford’s Class of 2017 totaled more than $8 million in scholarships.

One of those students was Valedictorian Turner Gillmore. The huge University of Arkansas fan, who is heading to Fayetteville, reflected on the journey to graduation for the Cougars.

Then Tipton County Schools Director Dr. William Bibb presented the diplomas along side the MHS Administration.

Finally Fee stepped back to the microphone to present Munford High School’s Class of 2017.