TRA graduates 48th Class in Millington First Baptist

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The 48th graduating class of Tipton-Rosemark Academy took to center stage Saturday morning in Millington First Baptist Church. The Commencement Ceremony started with all 37 graduates marching in to Pomp and Circumstance. After Anna Hailer, Senior Class Secretary, gave the opening prayer followed by the welcome from Senior Class Vice President Branson Bitzer.

TRA seniors Taylor Clark and Jack Owen delivered speeches about Christian Service and Reflection of the Class of 2017.

TRA Fine Arts Director Lalania Vaughn directed four of her seniors one last time performing the senior ensemble of “Through All of It.”

Then Head of Schools John Scott opened the podium to scholarships. Winners were Anna Claire Williams (Alicia Hornsby Memorial and Alumni Scholarship), Drake Downing (PTO Scholarship), Thomas Nichols (PTO Scholarship), Bailey Pitsos (PTO Scholarship), Jack Owen (Gail Davidson), Christian Crihfield (TRA FAME), Porter Wright (TRA FAME), Jose Flores (Booster Club Athletic Male), Anna Hailer (Booster Club Athletic Female), Weasley Deatherage (Millington Rotary International), Kathleen Parchman (Millington Rotary International), Konnor Burk (Mike Griffin Memorial), Christian Thomas (Commissioner Terry Roland) and Branson Bitzer (Commissioner Terry Roland).

Senior Class President Abby Naifeh addressed her peers with a message about Christian Leadership. Next up all in attendance watched the Senior Video depicting the Class of 2017’s growth over the years.

Then Scott, Alex Hooker, Lynn Park and Allison Fisher presented the diplomas. Christian Thomas, Student Council Chaplain, gave the closing prayer. Then Naifeh stood to the microphone one more time to present the Class of 2017.