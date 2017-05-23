NEWS ALERT: Spring Fling kicks off today in Murfreesboro

The Millington Star will be on top of coverage of the 2017 Spring Fling held in Murfreesboro all week. Action kicks off today and will continue throughout the week in sports like track, baseball, softball, tennis and soccer.

Here are the start times for local teams the Munford Cougar Baseball and Brighton Cardinal Softball

BASEBALL

Munford vs. Brentwood @ 4 p.m. May 23 at Siegel

SOFTBALL

Brighton vs. Brentwood @ 11:30 a.m. May 24 at Murfreesboro Sports Complex & McKnight Fields

TENNIS

Old Fort Park (Murfreesboro)May 25

*9 a.m. Somer Henry (Brentwood) vs Lydia Jones (Munford) Class 3A Girls Singles

*9 a.m. Grace Phillips/Caroline Miller (Hendersonville) vs. Cassie Davis/Morgan Leek (Brighton) Class 3A Girls Doubles

*9 a.m. Sai Mummareddy (Germantown) vs. Jeffrey Lee (Munford) Class 3A Boys Singles

*9 a.m. Marlon Ngo/Alek Krikovich (Cookeville) vs. Blake Armour/Braden Twisdale (Brighton) Class 3A Boys Doubles

TRACK

Brighton’s Andreanna “Anna” Hood qualified in Class 3A’s Shot Put and Discus. In Class A-AA, several Millington Trojans will make an appearance at State to be held on the track of Middle Tennessee State University this Thursday and Friday.

The Trojans who will compete on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University this Thursday and Friday are D’Monte Kemp in the 100m 10.95, Walter Miller in the 400m and 200m with times of 49.07 and 21.76 and the 4x400m elay 3:24.26 ( Walter Miller, Corey Smith, Zach Johnson, Eddie Macklin, Alternate Leandre Cooper).

THURSDAY MAY 25

9:00 AM – AAA Long Jump 3:00 PM – Running Events Finals 9:00 AM – AAA Shot Put 9:00 AM – A-AA High Jump Order of Events 9:00 AM – A-AA Pole Vault 4 X 800 Meter Relay 9:00 AM – DII Triple Jump 100 Meter High Hurdles 9:00 AM – DII Discus 100 Meter Dash 10:15 AM – DII High Jump 4 X 200 Meter Relay 10:15 AM – AAA Triple Jump 1600 Meter Run 10:15 AM – A-AA Discus 4 X 100 Meter Relay 10:30 AM – A-AA Long Jump 400 Meter Dash 11:00 AM – DII Pole Vault 300 Meter Hurdles 11:00 AM – DII Shot Put 800 Meter Run 11:30 AM – AAA Discus 200 Meter Dash 11:45 AM – A-AA Triple Jump 3200 Meter Run 11:45 AM – DII Long Jump 4 X 400 Meter Relay 12:00 PM – AAA High Jump Order in Running Events 12:15 PM – A-AA Shot Put Class A-AA, Division II, Class AAA

FRIDAY MAY 26