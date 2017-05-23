NEWS ALERT: Spring Fling kicks off today in Murfreesboro

Posted on May 23, 2017.
The Millington Star will be on top of coverage of the 2017 Spring Fling held in Murfreesboro all week. Action kicks off today and will continue throughout the week in sports like track, baseball, softball, tennis and soccer.
Here are the start times for local teams the Munford Cougar Baseball and Brighton Cardinal Softball
BASEBALL
Munford vs. Brentwood @ 4 p.m. May 23 at Siegel
SOFTBALL
Brighton vs. Brentwood @ 11:30 a.m. May 24 at Murfreesboro Sports Complex & McKnight Fields
TENNIS
Old Fort Park (Murfreesboro)May 25
*9 a.m. Somer Henry (Brentwood) vs Lydia Jones (Munford) Class 3A Girls Singles
*9 a.m. Grace Phillips/Caroline Miller (Hendersonville) vs. Cassie Davis/Morgan Leek (Brighton) Class 3A Girls Doubles
*9 a.m. Sai Mummareddy (Germantown) vs. Jeffrey Lee (Munford) Class 3A Boys Singles
*9 a.m. Marlon Ngo/Alek Krikovich (Cookeville) vs. Blake Armour/Braden Twisdale (Brighton) Class 3A Boys Doubles
TRACK
Brighton’s Andreanna “Anna” Hood qualified in Class 3A’s Shot Put and Discus. In Class A-AA, several Millington Trojans will make an appearance at State to be held on the track of Middle Tennessee State University this Thursday and Friday.
The Trojans who will compete on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University this Thursday and Friday are D’Monte Kemp in the 100m 10.95, Walter Miller in the 400m and 200m with times of 49.07 and 21.76 and the 4x400m elay 3:24.26 ( Walter Miller, Corey Smith, Zach Johnson, Eddie Macklin, Alternate Leandre Cooper).
THURSDAY MAY 25
|
9:00 AM – AAA Long Jump
|3:00 PM – Running Events Finals
|9:00 AM – AAA Shot Put
|9:00 AM – A-AA High Jump
|
Order of Events
|9:00 AM – A-AA Pole Vault
|4 X 800 Meter Relay
|
9:00 AM – DII Triple Jump
|100 Meter High Hurdles
|9:00 AM – DII Discus
|100 Meter Dash
|10:15 AM – DII High Jump
|4 X 200 Meter Relay
|10:15 AM – AAA Triple Jump
|1600 Meter Run
|10:15 AM – A-AA Discus
|4 X 100 Meter Relay
|10:30 AM – A-AA Long Jump
|400 Meter Dash
|11:00 AM – DII Pole Vault
|300 Meter Hurdles
|11:00 AM – DII Shot Put
|800 Meter Run
|11:30 AM – AAA Discus
|200 Meter Dash
|11:45 AM – A-AA Triple Jump
|3200 Meter Run
|11:45 AM – DII Long Jump
|4 X 400 Meter Relay
|12:00 PM – AAA High Jump
|
Order in Running Events
|12:15 PM – A-AA Shot Put
|
Class A-AA, Division II, Class AAA
FRIDAY MAY 26
|
9:00 AM – AAA Long Jump
|3:00 PM – Running Events Finals
|9:00 AM – AAA Shot Put
|9:00 AM – A-AA High Jump
|
Order of Events
|9:00 AM – A-AA Pole Vault
|4 X 800 Meter Relay
|
9:00 AM – DII Triple Jump
|110 Meter High Hurdles
|9:00 AM – DII Discus
|100 Meter Dash
|10:15 AM – DII High Jump
|4 X 200 Meter Relay
|10:15 AM – AAA Triple Jump
|1600 Meter Run
|10:15 AM – A-AA Discus
|4 X 100 Meter Relay
|10:30 AM – A-AA Long Jump
|400 Meter Dash
|11:00 AM – DII Pole Vault
|300 Meter Hurdles
|11:00 AM – DII Shot Put
|800 Meter Run
|11:30 AM – AAA Discus
|200 Meter Dash
|11:45 AM – A-AA Triple Jump
|3200 Meter Run
|11:45 AM – DII Long Jump
|4 X 400 Meter Relay
|12:00 PM – AAA High Jump
|
Order in Running Events
|12:15 PM – A-AA Shot Put
|
Class A-AA, Division II, Class AAA
